Travis E. Usrey
AXSON - Travis E. Ursrey, 78, of Axson, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at outh Goergia Medical Center in Valdosta following a brief illness.
He was born in Hazlehurst, Ga. on February 23, 1943, son of Virgil Sr. and Lucile Strickland Ursrey, and had made his home in the Pearson and Axson community for the past 50 years.
He was retired from PlantTel and the Atkinson County Board of Education, Transportation Department.
Mr. Ursrey had previously served as Pearson City Council and on the Atkinson County Board of Commissioners. At the time of his death, he was currently serving as Director of Tri-County 911.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Pearson, where he served as Chairman of Deacons.
He enjoyed watching football, working outside and fishing, but his greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, along with his parents, by two brothers, Wilbur Ursrey and James “Buddy” Ursrey, and two sisters, Evelyn Gay and Barbara McLoon.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Higgs Ursrey, of Axson; two sons, Gary Allen Ursrey and wife Janie of Yuma, Ariz., and Brian Everett Ursrey of Atlanta; a daughter, Belinda Kay Ursrey and Dale Wiley, of Blackshear; six brothers, Raymond Ursrey and wife Vicki of Hazlehurst, Randy Ursrey and wife Debra of Beechmont, Ky., Terry Ursrey of Savannah, Virgil Ursrey Jr. and wife Elaine of Griffin, Ga., Kenny Ursrey and wife Felicia of Summit, Miss., Ricky Ursrey and wife Sallie of Hazlehurst; three sisters, Gloria Jean Ketchum and husband John of Bethlehem, Wynell Rackley of Hazlehurst, Faye Black and husband Julian of Hazlehurst; five grandchildren, Ray Ursrey and Summer Powell of Axson, Warren Chipley and Xiaoqin Zhang of Axson, Deanna Hickox and husband Brian of Hoboken, Andrew Ursrey of Yuma, Ariz., Zachary Ursrey of Yuma, Ariz.; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The funeral was held, Monday, December 6, at 11 a.m. at Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood, Ga. with the Rev. Clayton Davis, the Rev. Jerry Worzella, and the Rev. Jamey Smith officiating.
Special musical selections included, “Victory in Jesus” rendered by soloist, Regina Delk with Aaron Quick accompanying on the guitar, and “Beulah Land” rendered by guitarist, Aaron Quick, who also provided soft music for the Prelude and Postlude.
The interment followed in Indian Mound Cemetery.
Serving as active pallbearers were Lawrence “Mann” Tindall, Robert Tindall, Bruce Higgs, Donald Stevens, James Gore and Danny Spikes.
Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
