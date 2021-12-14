WAYNESVILLE — Roger “Darryl” Courson, 57, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his residence in Waynesville following a short illness.
He was born in Waycross to the late Floyd Courson and Ann Zadie Steverson Courson. He was a heavy equipment operator for Wanzak Construction for many years.
Darryl was an avid race fan who spent many years at the local racetracks, Waycross Motor Speedway and Golden Isles Speedway.
He was a former track manager of Golden Isles Speedway and also was the owner and operator of Hobo Chassis.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Courson of Waynesville; three sons, Anthony Floyd Courson (Taylor) of Lake City, Fla., Dylan Jones (Daisy) of Waynesville, and Cory Jones of Waynesville; one granddaughter, Cara Courson; a brother, Mike Lee of Hoboken; three sisters, Dianne Dell (Randy) of Waycross, Debbie Smart of Fleming Island, Fla., and Carolyn Setser (Dennis) of Falling Rock, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 13, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.
The family began receiving friends at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to the Southeast Cancer Unit or the charity of your choice.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
