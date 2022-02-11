Fourth-seed Wayne County completed the trifecta against fifth-seed Ware County here Monday beating the Gators 55-40 in the Region 1-AAAAA play-in game. The Yellow Jackets’ (15-11, 4-5), who clinched a state playoff berth, gets tournament host and No. 1 seed Warner Robins (17-6, 7-1) in the semifinals. Second-seed Veterans (14-10, 6-2) and third-seed Coffee (9-14, 4-4) meet in the other semifinal pairing. Wayne County notched a 15th straight series win over the Gators (3-19, 0-9) in the February 7 matchup. The Yellow Jackets beat Ware County 54-37 at home January 18 and 53-41 on the road February 1. The Gators ended the season with 10 consecutive losses, nine by double digits. Their region losing streak reached 15 games dating back to last season. Wayne County jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter ending with a 15-4 advantage. The Yellow Jackets extended the lead by a basket outscoring Ware County 11-9 in the second stanza for a 26-13 halftime lead. The home team put the game away in the third period outscoring the Gators 17-8 for a commanding 43-21 advantage. Ware County nearly matched its point production of the first three quarters in outscoring the Yellow Jackets 19-12 over the final eight minutes. The Gators did not have a double-digit scorer for the second straight game. Davis Hereford led the way with eight points while Glenden hadden added seven points. Dedric Jackson, Brandon Washington and Donald Shephard each bagged five points.. Jarvis Hayes and Darius Ward followed with four points and three points respectively. Jerel Young netted two points with Tye Washington adding a free throw. Wayne County’s Jameson Johnson took game-high scoring honors with 14 points as the lone double-figure scorer in the matchup.
