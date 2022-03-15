Swamptown Getdown, a three-day music festival and arts show, was staged last weekend at the Okefenokee Fairgrounds. Founded in 2011, the event “highlights the eclectic original musical styles born in the southeastern United States ranging from Funk, Reggae, Electronica, and Jam to Bluegrass, Americana, Indie, and Blues.” The show had ample attendees regardless of the chilly wind and rain that marked part of the weekend. The campground hosted travelers from all over the country to experience the festivities with their RVs, converted vehicles, and campers. Musicians of all genres were performing throughout the three-day event, the most notable being the founders of the festival, Uncle Dave Griffin and his son, Ingram Connor Griffin, with his duo The Pine Box Dwellers. Others this year included locals, The Page Brothers, Andy Johnson, and Heart of Pine making their mark on the festival. Beyond the music, there were artists and vendors selling their work. Vendors included woodcarving, homemade soaps, clothing and visual arts like paintings. Food vendors included barbeque, sandwiches and wraps of different varieties. Though the weather was less than optimal, the event was highly enjoyable with smiles seen everywhere. When I arrived Friday evening, I was greeted by a lovely lady and got to ride a golf cart to the set. Starting at a little past 7 p.m., the music was swimming outside the rodeo pavilion at the Okefenokee Fairgrounds. Walking up, there was a table hosting the artists’ CDs and merchandise. The first to perform as part of the Waycross Stagecoach was Uncle Dave Griffin himself, serving as a cheerful and welcoming opener. Griffin made everyone laugh and feel at home. His songs felt vivid and full of soul. Following was Johnson with his solo act, then The Page Brothers. Both sang rustic tones with Georgia references such as our beloved swamp. The Pine Box Dwellers followed with the first and only percussion played that night. Their “swampadelic” tunes filled the air, the duo trading vocals as their songs progressed. All joined on the stage at the end of the evening as the full Waycross Stagecoach, culminated in a final set, an All-Star Tribute to Georgia Music, singing originals and classics to close the eventful evening. My first Swamptown Getdown was an unforgettable evening, and I’d highly recommend it to music and local lovers. Being able to attend the following nights would’ve been a dream.
